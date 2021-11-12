 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Nuggets face the Hawks on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (4-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads into a matchup with Atlanta as winners of three games in a row.

Denver finished 47-25 overall with a 25-11 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.1 last season.

Atlanta finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference action and 16-20 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 24.1 assists per game on 40.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

