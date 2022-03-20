 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Boston≥ $89.99---
Altitude≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Tatum and Boston visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Boston Celtics (43-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum meet when Denver faces Boston. Jokic ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game and Tatum ranks eighth in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 20-13 in home games. Denver is 20-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Celtics are 19-16 on the road. Boston is 3-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 108-102 on Feb. 12, with Tatum scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Nah’Shon Hyland is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 113.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle).

