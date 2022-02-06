How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Brooklyn takes on Denver, seeks to stop 7-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (29-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (28-24, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn comes into the matchup with Denver as losers of seven games in a row.

The Nuggets are 13-10 in home games. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference with 46.7 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 14.9.

The Nets are 17-10 on the road. Brooklyn has a 15-16 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 124-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 57.4% and averaging 25.9 points for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, eight rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), James Harden: out (hamstring), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (personal).