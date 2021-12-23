How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Altitude 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude 2, while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude 2 or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Charlotte faces Denver on 3-game road skid

Charlotte Hornets (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (15-15, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -3.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Denver looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Nuggets are 8-5 on their home court. Denver ranks fifth in the league with 25.7 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 7.3.

The Hornets have gone 8-13 away from home. Charlotte is sixth in the NBA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 116.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Hornets: Cody Martin: out (health and safety protocols).