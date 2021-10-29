How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Altitude, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Preview: Mavericks to face Nuggets on the road

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (3-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nuggets -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver finished 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points

per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.7% from behind the arc last season.

Dallas finished 42-30 overall and 21-21 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 110.2 points per game and shoot 46% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Nikola Jokic: day to day (right knee).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (back), Boban Marjanovic: out (back), Sterling Brown: out (ankle), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols).