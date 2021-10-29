 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Altitude, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Altitude, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Preview: Mavericks to face Nuggets on the road

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (3-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference)
Denver; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nuggets -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver finished 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points
per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.7% from behind the arc last season.

Dallas finished 42-30 overall and 21-21 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 110.2 points per game and shoot 46% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Nikola Jokic: day to day (right knee).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (back), Boban Marjanovic: out (back), Sterling Brown: out (ankle), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols).

