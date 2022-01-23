How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Jokic leads Denver into matchup against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (11-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 12-9 in home games. Denver is 11-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons are 4-20 in road games. Detroit is 4-17 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 104.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (health and safety protocols), Frank Jackson: out (reconditioning), Killian Hayes: day to day (hip), Luka Garza: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).