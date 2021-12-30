How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Altitude, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Curry and Golden State visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Golden State Warriors (27-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (17-16, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry, meet when Denver and Golden State face off. Jokic is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Curry ranks second in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Nuggets are 10-9 in Western Conference games. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.1.

The Warriors are 15-4 in conference games. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 3.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 29 the Nuggets won 89-86 led by 22 points from Jokic, while Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 14.0 rebounds for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

Curry is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 5.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 104.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Bol Bol: out (conditioning), Vlatko Cancar: out (illness), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (knee).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols).