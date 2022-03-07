How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Denver hosts Golden State following Jokic's 46-point game

Golden State Warriors (43-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (38-26, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Golden State Warriors after Nikola Jokic scored 46 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 138-130 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Nuggets are 23-18 in Western Conference games. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Warriors are 26-15 in Western Conference play. Golden State averages 111.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 117-116 on Feb. 17. Jokic scored 35 points points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 25.8 points per game with 13.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Stephen Curry is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Draymond Green: out (back), Klay Thompson: out (rest), Andrew Wiggins: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee).