How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game 4 Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

In the Bay Area, Denver, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Warriors look to secure series win over the Nuggets

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4; over/under is 224.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Warriors beat the Nuggets 118-113 in the last matchup. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 27 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 37 points.

The Nuggets are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Denver is third in the league with 27.8 assists per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.9.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Stephen Curry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Poole is shooting 48.2% and averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).