How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Altitude 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude 2, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude 2, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Altitude 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Houston visits Denver on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (4-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Denver looking to end its five-game road skid.

Denver finished 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference games last season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 49.7 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

Houston finished 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets averaged 23.6 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: day to day (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Rockets: Daniel Theis: out (toe), Danuel House Jr.: out (foot).

