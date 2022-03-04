How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Houston plays Denver, aims to break road slide

Houston Rockets (15-47, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (36-26, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Rockets face Denver.

The Nuggets are 21-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 12.5 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 2.3.

The Rockets are 7-31 in conference play. Houston is 5-35 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 124-111 in the last meeting on Jan. 2. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points, and Jalen Green led the Rockets with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Christian Wood is averaging 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Green is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118.0 points, 49.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 109.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (knee), Austin Rivers: day to day (illness), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Dennis Schroder: out (ankle).