How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $84.99------
Altitude≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Denver takes on Indiana, seeks 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (4-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Indiana aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Denver finished 47-25 overall a season ago while going 25-11 at home. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 38.7 from 3-point range.

Indiana went 34-38 overall last season while going 21-15 on the road. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 36.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (illness), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee).

