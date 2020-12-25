 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch LA Clippers at Denver Nuggets Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 25, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV NOW, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV NOW.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
Fox Sports Prime Ticket$79.99------
Altitude$79.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude, and ESPN + 23 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels