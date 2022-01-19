How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers games all year long.

Outside of those markets, the game is available on ESPN, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Denver on 3-game road slide

Los Angeles Clippers (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-20, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Clippers play Denver.

The Nuggets are 15-13 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has a 12-13 record against teams over .500.

The Clippers have gone 13-19 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Paul George averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 87-85 in the last meeting on Jan. 12. Amir Coffey led the Clippers with 18 points, and Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic is shooting 57.1% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Luke Kennard is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.7 points. Marcus Morris is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 109.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 104.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Austin Rivers: day to day (illness), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols).

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (reconditioning), Jason Preston: out (foot).