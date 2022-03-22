How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Denver and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN in the Denver market.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Denver hosts Los Angeles on 3-game home skid

Los Angeles Clippers (36-37, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to break its three-game home skid with a win over Los Angeles.

The Nuggets have gone 25-19 against Western Conference teams. Denver is 19-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 21-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 15-22 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won 130-128 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 49 points, and Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.1 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games for Denver.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).