How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Altitude, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: James, Lakers set for matchup with the Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Denver. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 29.1 points per game.

The Nuggets are 14-12 in Western Conference games. Denver has an 11-12 record against teams above .500.

The Lakers are 12-15 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference with 35.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Denver.

James is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 29.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Malik Monk is averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 106.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 119.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (back), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).