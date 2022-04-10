 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet≥ $89.99------
Altitude≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Denver on 5-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (32-49, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (48-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Nuggets are 29-22 in Western Conference games. Denver is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.1 rebounds. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 13.8 boards.

The Lakers are 17-34 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 13-22 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 129-118 on April 3. Jokic scored 38 points points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Denver.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 115.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Lakers: Russell Westbrook: out (shoulder), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Carmelo Anthony: out (illness), LeBron James: out for season (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.