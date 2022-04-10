How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Denver on 5-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (32-49, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (48-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Nuggets are 29-22 in Western Conference games. Denver is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.1 rebounds. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 13.8 boards.

The Lakers are 17-34 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 13-22 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 129-118 on April 3. Jokic scored 38 points points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Denver.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 115.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Lakers: Russell Westbrook: out (shoulder), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Carmelo Anthony: out (illness), LeBron James: out for season (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).