How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Altitude≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Miami puts road win streak on the line against Denver

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (7-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (5-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hits the road against Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Denver went 47-25 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.7% from behind the arc last season.

Miami went 40-31 overall with a 19-17 record on the road last season. The Heat shot 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: day to day (left hip), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Heat: KZ Okpala: day to day (right ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Max Strus: day to day (knee).

