How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Altitude, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Jokic and Denver host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (11-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Denver faces Milwaukee. Jokic is fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo ranks third in the league averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 7-3 at home. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference with 13.5 fast break points per game led by Jokic averaging 2.7.

The Bucks are 5-4 on the road. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Grayson Allen averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is shooting 50.0% and averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 103.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 49.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out indefinitely (acl), Bones Hyland: day to day (ankle), Nikola Jokic: day to day (wrist), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).