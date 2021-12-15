How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Jokic and the Nuggets face the Timberwolves

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Minnesota. He currently ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves are 8-9 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 31 the Nuggets won 93-91 led by 26 points from Jokic, while Malik Beasley scored 18 points for the Timberwolves.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), JaMychal Green: out (ankle), Will Barton: out (illness), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.