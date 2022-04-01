How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Denver plays Minnesota, seeks 4th straight victory

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-31, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads into a matchup with Minnesota as winners of three straight games.

The Nuggets have gone 6-9 against division opponents. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference with 48.7 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 15.6.

The Timberwolves are 11-4 against the rest of the division. Minnesota ranks fourth in the league scoring 15.1 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won 130-115 in the last matchup on Feb. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Nuggets. Nah’Shon Hyland is averaging 16.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg), Malik Beasley: out (ankle).