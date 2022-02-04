How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on February 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When: Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude and ESPN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In New Orleans and Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: New Orleans visits Denver for conference showdown

New Orleans Pelicans (19-32, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (28-23, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts New Orleans in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Nuggets are 17-16 in conference play. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference with 47.0 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 15.1.

The Pelicans are 11-17 in conference matchups. New Orleans is eighth in the NBA scoring 13.6 fast break points per game led by Josh Hart averaging 3.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 116-105 on Jan. 29, with Jokic scoring 29 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Devonte’ Graham averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is shooting 38.5% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Nikola Jokic: out (toe), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), DeMarcus Cousins: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Pelicans: Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne).