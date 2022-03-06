How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: New Orleans takes on Denver, seeks 6th straight road win

New Orleans Pelicans (27-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (37-26, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Denver.

The Nuggets are 22-18 in conference matchups. Denver averages 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Pelicans are 18-20 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won 113-105 in the last meeting on Feb. 5. Herbert Jones led the Pelicans with 25 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).