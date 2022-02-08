How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

When: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: MSG and Altitude

Stream: Watch with a Live TV Streaming Service

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: New York takes on Denver on 3-game skid

New York Knicks (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (29-24, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup with Denver after losing three in a row.

The Nuggets have gone 14-10 at home. Denver is 15-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are 11-15 in road games. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 113-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 25.9 points per game with 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Evan Fournier averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 105.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Austin Rivers: day to day (hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Knicks: Kemba Walker: out (rest), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Quentin Grimes: out (knee).