 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
Altitude≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: New York takes on Denver on 3-game skid

New York Knicks (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (29-24, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup with Denver after losing three in a row.

The Nuggets have gone 14-10 at home. Denver is 15-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are 11-15 in road games. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 113-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 25.9 points per game with 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Evan Fournier averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 105.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Austin Rivers: day to day (hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Knicks: Kemba Walker: out (rest), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Quentin Grimes: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.