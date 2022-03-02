How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Denver faces Oklahoma City, seeks 5th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (19-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (36-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play Oklahoma City.

The Nuggets are 21-17 in conference games. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.0.

The Thunder are 3-5 against Northwest Division opponents. Oklahoma City is 6-22 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 99-95 on Jan. 10. Austin Rivers scored 22 points points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).