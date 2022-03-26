How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Oklahoma City visits Denver on 4-game road skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (43-31, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Denver looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Nuggets have gone 26-20 against Western Conference teams. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference with 48.2 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 15.3.

The Thunder are 4-8 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City gives up 110.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 3 the Thunder won 119-107 led by 29 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Jokic scored 22 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Nah’Shon Hyland is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 110.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).