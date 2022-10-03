How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Live Online on October 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

When: Monday, October 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long. In OKC, the game will be streaming in the Thunder App.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services