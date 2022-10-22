Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is the only way to watch Thunder games locally this season.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Oklahoma City takes on Denver for conference matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Oklahoma City in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Denver finished 29-23 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets gave up 118.0 points per game while committing 25.0 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City went 6-10 in Northwest Division action and 12-29 on the road a season ago. The Thunder shot 43.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out (knee), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).