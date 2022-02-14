How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Jokic and the Nuggets take on the Magic

Orlando Magic (13-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic. Jokic currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 25.8 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 15-10 at home. Denver ranks sixth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 107.6 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Magic are 8-25 on the road. Orlando is 4-29 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 2 the Magic won 108-103 led by 24 points from Cole Anthony, while Monte Morris scored 22 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Anthony is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Monte Morris: out (concussion protocol), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (hamstring), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).