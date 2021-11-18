How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Altitude, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Philadelphia trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets are 7-1 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the league with 23.9 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 6.3.

The 76ers are 4-3 on the road. Philadelphia is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Denver.

Seth Curry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Maxey is shooting 54.3% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 104.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (hip), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Will Barton: day to day (back), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

76ers: Danny Green: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee).