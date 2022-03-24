How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Altitude, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Phoenix seeks 60th win of season in matchup with Denver

Phoenix Suns (59-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (43-30, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -3.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to earn its 60th win this season when the Suns visit the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 26-19 against conference opponents. Denver averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 19-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Suns have gone 35-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix leads the Western Conference shooting 36.7% from deep. Cameron Johnson leads the Suns shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 22 the Suns won 126-97 led by 22 points from Johnson, while Jeff Green scored 19 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 26.2 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Denver.

Devin Booker is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 26 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Deandre Ayton is averaging 21.7 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (thumb).