How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Live Online on October 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
- When: Monday, October 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: Altitude
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.
Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
