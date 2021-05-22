NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Series Live Online: TV Channels/Stream

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, May 22nd for their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, the Portland Trail Blazers will face the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Blazers vs. Nuggets Online

When: Starting May 22nd at 10:30pm ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest (Portland), Altitude (Denver), ESPN/TNT/ABC (National)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Blazers vs. Nuggets Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Blazers/Nuggets series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Portland, games will air on ROOT Sports Northwest, while in Denver, the games will air on Altitude, both of which are available only with a a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also get an entire month of Sling TV, which carries the channels for just $10.

Blazers vs. Nuggets Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 | Portland at Denver, 10:30 ET, ESPN, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest

Game 2: Monday, May 24 | Portland at Denver, 10 ET, TNT, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 | Denver at Portland, 10:30 ET, NBA TV, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest

Game 4: Saturday, May 29 | Denver at Portland, 4 ET, TNT, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 | Portland at Denver, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 | Denver at Portland, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 | Portland at Denver, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

