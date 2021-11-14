How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Jokic and the Nuggets face the Trail Blazers

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Portland. He’s ninth in the NBA scoring 25.1 points per game.

The Nuggets are 5-3 in conference play. Denver is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trail Blazers are 0-0 against the rest of their division. Portland is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 14.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Denver.

Damian Lillard is averaging 20 points and 8.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 101.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 108.4 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: None listed.