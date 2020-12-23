How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
- When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports California and Altitude
- Stream (Sacramento): Watch on NBC Sports California with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
- Stream (Denver): Watch on Altitude with 7-Day Free Trial of AT&T TV NOW
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
