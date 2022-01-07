How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Jokic and the Nuggets take on the Kings

Sacramento Kings (16-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (18-17, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Sacramento Kings. Jokic currently ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 24.9 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 11-11 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has an 8-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kings have gone 11-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has an 8-15 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20 points and five assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Terence Davis: out (ankle).