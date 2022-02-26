How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Altitude 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude 2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude 2, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Denver faces Sacramento, aims for 5th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (22-39, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads into a matchup with Sacramento as winners of four straight games.

The Nuggets have gone 19-17 against Western Conference teams. Denver is third in the NBA with 27.2 assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.9.

The Kings have gone 15-23 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 48.9 points per game in the paint led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 10.9.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 128-110 in the last meeting on Feb. 25. Will Barton led the Nuggets with 31 points, and Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Fox is averaging 21.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 18.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist).