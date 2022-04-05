How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KMYS and Altitude 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude 2. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude 2, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on KMYS to watch San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: San Antonio puts road win streak on the line against Denver

San Antonio Spurs (33-45, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Spurs play Denver.

The Nuggets are 28-21 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has an 8-3 record in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 23-25 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks second in the Western Conference scoring 53.5 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.8.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 127-112 on Dec. 12. Nikola Jokic scored 35 points points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.3% and averaging 21.2 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 121.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 117.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Jeff Green: day to day (personal).

Spurs: Dejounte Murray: out (illness), Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).