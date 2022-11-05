How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Southeast and Altitude, this is your only way to watch Nuggets and Spurs games this season.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Denver takes on San Antonio, seeks 4th straight home win

San Antonio Spurs (5-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -10.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on San Antonio.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 110.0 points per game last season, 48.0 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 53.2 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bones Hyland: day to day (hip), Ish Smith: day to day (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle).

Spurs: Isaiah Roby: day to day (illness), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (toe).