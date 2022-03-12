How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Trent leads Toronto against Denver after 42-point game

Toronto Raptors (36-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (40-27, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -5.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Denver Nuggets after Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points in the Raptors’ 117-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets have gone 20-12 in home games. Denver is 19-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors are 19-15 in road games. Toronto ranks second in the NBA with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.6.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Raptors 110-109 in their last meeting on Feb. 13. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Siakam is shooting 48.1% and averaging 21.6 points for the Raptors. Trent is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Will Barton: day to day (ankle), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).