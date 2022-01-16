How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on January 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

In Denver and Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Mitchell and Utah visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Utah Jazz (28-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Denver hosts Utah. Jokic ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.3 points per game and Mitchell is seventh in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.

The Nuggets are 15-12 against conference opponents. Denver is fourth in the league with 26.4 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.2.

The Jazz are 9-0 against the rest of their division. Utah is second in the Western Conference with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting on Jan. 6, with Bojan Bogdanovic scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Barton is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, while averaging 15.2 points and 4.1 assists. Jokic is averaging 23.8 points, 15 rebounds and 7.1 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Mitchell is scoring 25.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 19.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 109.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: day to day (neck), Austin Rivers: day to day (illness), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols), Jared Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Elijah Hughes: out (illness), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (illness), Udoka Azubuike: day to day (reconditioning).