How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Denver Nuggets face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Jokic and the Nuggets take on the Wizards

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (15-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (13-13, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host the Washington Wizards. Jokic ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 26.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are 7-4 in home games. Denver ranks seventh in the NBA with 25.2 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.2.

The Wizards are 7-8 in road games. Washington ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.5 points per game with 13.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Kuzma averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal is shooting 48.0% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Will Barton: out (illness), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Kyle Kuzma: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).