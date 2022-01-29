How to Watch Connecticut vs. DePaul Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the DePaul Blue Demons face the #25 Connecticut Huskies from Wintrust Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Connecticut Huskies

The DePaul vs. Connecticut game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Connecticut vs. DePaul Game Preview: DePaul Blue Demons face the No. 20 UConn Huskies on 3-game slide

UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul comes into the matchup against No. 20 UConn after losing three games in a row.

The Blue Demons are 8-4 on their home court. DePaul is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 5-2 in Big East play. UConn has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

R.J. Cole is averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.