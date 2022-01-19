How to Watch Xavier vs. DePaul Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the DePaul Blue Demons face the #17 Xavier Musketeers from Wintrust Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Xavier Musketeers

The DePaul vs. Xavier game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream DePaul vs. Xavier on fuboTV?

You can watch the DePaul vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream DePaul vs. Xavier on Sling TV?

You can watch the DePaul vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream DePaul vs. Xavier on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the DePaul vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream DePaul vs. Xavier on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the DePaul vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream DePaul vs. Xavier on YouTube TV?

You can watch the DePaul vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream DePaul vs. Xavier on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the DePaul vs. Xavier game.

Can you stream DePaul vs. Xavier on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the DePaul vs. Xavier game.

DePaul vs. Xavier Live Stream

Xavier vs. DePaul Game Preview: Terry leads DePaul against No. 20 Xavier after 28-point game

Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 3-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-8, 1-5 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the No. 20 Xavier Musketeers after Jalen Terry scored 28 points in DePaul’s 96-92 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Blue Demons have gone 8-3 in home games. DePaul ranks seventh in the Big East in team defense, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Musketeers are 3-2 in Big East play. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 33.6% from deep. Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Blue Demons and Musketeers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Johnson is averaging 12.3 points for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.