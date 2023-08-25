How to Watch Desert Pines vs. Faith Lutheran High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Kids may not enjoy back-to-school time, but at the very least it means that high school football season is upon us! This week features a clash of two titans, as Faith Lutheran gets set to face Desert Pines on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. Fans can watch the game without a cable subscription exclusively with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

The Faith Lutheran Crusaders of Las Vegas, Nev. are 1-0 so far this season, winning 24-21 in their Week 1 matchup against Palo Verde. Quarterbacks Alex Rogers and Garyt Odom both made big plays, and Caden Chittenden drilled a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Desert Pines Jaguars also hail from Las Vegas, but saw their Week 1 matchup canceled due to severe weather. The team is ranked No. 4 by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and should provide an ample challenge to Faith Lutheran in its first official action of the 2023 season.

