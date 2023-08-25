 Skip to Content
How to Watch Desert Pines vs. Faith Lutheran High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

Kids may not enjoy back-to-school time, but at the very least it means that high school football season is upon us! This week features a clash of two titans, as Faith Lutheran gets set to face Desert Pines on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. Fans can watch the game without a cable subscription exclusively with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Desert Pines vs. Faith Lutheran High School Football Game

About Desert Pines vs. Faith Lutheran High School Football Game

The Faith Lutheran Crusaders of Las Vegas, Nev. are 1-0 so far this season, winning 24-21 in their Week 1 matchup against Palo Verde. Quarterbacks Alex Rogers and Garyt Odom both made big plays, and Caden Chittenden drilled a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Desert Pines Jaguars also hail from Las Vegas, but saw their Week 1 matchup canceled due to severe weather. The team is ranked No. 4 by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and should provide an ample challenge to Faith Lutheran in its first official action of the 2023 season.

Can You Stream Desert Pines vs. Faith Lutheran High School Football Game For Free?

Sadly not. The Desert Pines vs. Faith Lutheran game will be exclusively available on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Desert Pines vs. Faith Lutheran High School Football Game on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch Highlights of Desert Pines in 2022 High School Football Playoffs

