 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Great American Family

How to Watch ‘Destined at Christmas’ from Great American Family for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Christmas comes early for fans of Great American Family! GAF is launching its line-up of 2022 original holiday movies this weekend, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 with the charming and romantic “Destined at Christmas.” When a shopping trip turns into something much more for strangers Kim and Theo, it looks like the holidays could bring something special, but a power outage ruins the romance. Will the two be able to find their way back to each other? you can see if they have a Christmas miracle in store with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Destined at Christmas’

Can You Watch Great American Family For Free?

Great American Family is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. It is also available on Sling TV (Heartland Extra Add-On), fuboTV (Extra Add-on), Hulu Live TV (Entertainment Add-On), and the DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

Click here to check out a full list of Christmas movies from every major channel and streaming platform.

About ‘Destined at Christmas’

This heartwarming Christmas tale stars Shae Robins and Casey Elliott. Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness. Despite the insanity of holiday shopping, there’s a definite spark between the two. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. Disappointed, but feeling helpless to do anything about it, Kim and Theo go their separate ways and try to focus on the holiday to come.

With Christmas so close, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other again, but how could they with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and a touch of destiny to bring them back together.

How to Stream ‘Destined at Christmas’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Destined at Christmas” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Great American Family≥ $104.99^
$8		^
$8		^
$6		^
$6		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Heartland Extra
Includes: Great American Family

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: Great American Family + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: Great American Family

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Great American Family + 18 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: Great American Family

Watch a Preview for 'Destined at Christmas'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.