How to Watch ‘Destined at Christmas’ from Great American Family for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Christmas comes early for fans of Great American Family! GAF is launching its line-up of 2022 original holiday movies this weekend, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 with the charming and romantic "Destined at Christmas." When a shopping trip turns into something much more for strangers Kim and Theo, it looks like the holidays could bring something special, but a power outage ruins the romance. Will the two be able to find their way back to each other?

How to Watch ‘Destined at Christmas’

Can You Watch Great American Family For Free?

Great American Family is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. It is also available on Sling TV (Heartland Extra Add-On), fuboTV (Extra Add-on), Hulu Live TV (Entertainment Add-On), and the DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

About ‘Destined at Christmas’

This heartwarming Christmas tale stars Shae Robins and Casey Elliott. Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness. Despite the insanity of holiday shopping, there’s a definite spark between the two. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. Disappointed, but feeling helpless to do anything about it, Kim and Theo go their separate ways and try to focus on the holiday to come.

With Christmas so close, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other again, but how could they with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and a touch of destiny to bring them back together.

How to Stream ‘Destined at Christmas’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Destined at Christmas” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, and Hulu Live TV.

