How to Watch Falcons vs. Lions Game Live Online on Sept. 24, 2023: TV & Streaming

Two teams. Two long playoff droughts. One game filled with potential and hope. Those are the stakes in this early NFL season matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. The Lions have not made the postseason since 2016, while the Falcons’ last trip beyond the regular season was in 2017. Both have aspirations of making it back there, and you can see who takes another step in that direction exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field | 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

Ford Field | 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Falcons vs. Lions Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson, a top-10 pick out from the Texas Longhorns, has been everything the team hoped for with 255 all-purpose yards (180 rushing) and a touchdown. His play has made life easier for second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has been steady if unspectacular through two games. Ridder has thrown for 352 yards and two scores along with an interception, but his leading receiver (Mack Hollins) has not crossed the 100-yard threshold. The talent is there on the outside with receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Now Ridder must find them if the Falcons offense is to reach the next level. Players to watch on the defense are safety Jessie Bates III, who has two interceptions and is second on the team in tackles behind linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Where the Falcons are full of youth, the Lions have more experience and will hope to lean on that at home. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 576 yards to go along with four touchdowns and an interception. Running back David Montgomery is the team’s leading rusher with 144 yards and two touchdowns, but he is not expected to play this week due to injury. That will give a larger role to first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who has 59 yards rushing and another 57 receiving. Without Montgomery, Goff still has nice targets on the outside in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. The defense is also dealing with injuries and will miss safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but still has CB Jerry Jacobs and linebacker Alex Anzalone to lead the way.

How to Stream the Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Week 3 Matchup

Fans can sign up to stream FOX with a live TV streaming service. Of the six live TV streaming services available, five of them offer FOX in most locations.

Can you stream Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on DIRECTV STREAM?

Tune in for the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on Fubo?

Enjoy the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Fox with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream all of the linear channels that stream NFL games; ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on Hulu Live TV?

Check out the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with its new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, which carry all of the NFL games available on linear channels.

Can You Stream Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Can You Stream Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on NFL+?

If the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.