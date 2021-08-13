 Skip to Content
How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Preseason Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, WKBW, and WJBK, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Where Can I Watch Bills/Lions Preseason Game?

In Detroit the game is streaming on WJBK, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on WKBW, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Other Local Affiliates Airing the Game:

Buffalo

WROC (CBS/8 - Rochester)
WSYR (ABC/9 - Syracuse)
WFXV (FOX/33 - Utica)
WETM (NBC/18 - Elmira)
WXXA (FOX/23 - Albany)
WWTI (ABC/50 - Watertown NY)
WBGH (NBC/5 - Binghamton NY)
WJET (ABC/24 - Erie PA)

Detroit

WNEM (CBS/5 - Saginaw)
WSYM (FOX/47 - Lansing)
WXMI (FOX/17 - Grand Rapids)
WFQX (FOX/32 - Traverse City MI)
WUPW (FOX/36 - Toledo OH)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

For those who live outside of those markets, NFL GamePass is an option to stream the game. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WKBW (ABC)---
WJBK (Fox)--
NFL Network---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Bills/Lions Preview

