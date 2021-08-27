How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions Week 3 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 27, 2021: TV Channels

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Lions face the Indianapolis Colts from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The game is airing exclusively on WXIN and WJBK, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts

In Detroit the game is streaming on WJBK, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on WXIN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Outside of those markets, you can also watch the game on:

Indianapolis WBKI (CW/58 - Louisville)

WFFT (FOX/55 - Fort Wayne IN)

WBND (ABC/57 - South Bend IN)

WTWO (NBC/2 - Terre Haute IN)

WEHT (ABC/25 - Evansville IN)

KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu) Detroit WNEM (CBS/5 - Saginaw)

WSYM (FOX/47 - Lansing)

WXMI (FOX/17 - Grand Rapids)

WFQX (FOX/32 - Traverse City MI)

WUPW (FOX/36 - Toledo OH)

WJMN (CBS/3 - Escanaba MI)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

