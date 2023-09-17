How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Game Live Online on September 17, 2023: TV & Streaming

The offseason’s darlings, the Detroit Lions, delivered on their high expectations by defeating the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in their own building. Will the Lions hit 2-0, or will the Seattle Seahawks, last season’s breakout team get back on the right side with a win? Find out this Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Location: Ford Field | 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

Ford Field | 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226 Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Lions vs. Seahawks Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

About the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 NFL 2023 Game

The Lions won a wild Week 1 contest against the Chiefs that came down to the wire. It’s hard not to believe in this young team full of talented players on both sides of the ball. QB Jared Goff looks to be in the midst of a career renaissance, especially when he has young skill position players like WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RB Jahmyr Gibbs around him. On defense, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and CB Brian Branch make up a strong secondary that will make opponents think twice about throwing deep.

For the Seahawks, things could not have gone worse last week. What was supposed to be a matchup against a depleted Los Angeles Rams team turned into a 30-13 shellacking in front of their home crowd. QB Geno Smith was under fire all game and it seemed like the Rams did whatever they wanted on offense when up against Seattle’s normally stout defense. Clearly, something needs to change or the Seahawks will be 0-2 rather quickly.

The Lions enter the game as clear moneyline favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook at -225. Taking the Seahawks on the moneyline gets you +185 odds.

How to Stream the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Week 2 Matchup

Fans can sign up to stream FOX with a live TV streaming service. Of the six live TV streaming services available, five of them offer FOX in most locations.

Can you stream the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get FOX as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on DIRECTV STREAM?

Grab your favorite gameday treat for the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Note that certain FOX affiliates may be blacked out on DIRECTV Stream due to an ongoing rights conflict between them and Nexstar.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on Fubo?

You can tune in to the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream all of the linear channels that stream NFL games; ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with its new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on YouTube TV?

Don your Sunday best and cheer while you watch the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, which carry all of the NFL games available on linear channels. You can even bundle NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL RedZone and save.

Can You Stream the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Can You Stream the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on NFL+?

If the Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

